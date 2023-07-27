Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis details guild housing, new quests, and new gear coming in August

The August update arriving to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is looking to be pretty full if the MMO’s latest NGS Headline video is to be believed, as Sega shows off some new questing, new features, new story content, and a new lootbox collab themed after the anime Uncle from Another World. Which is where that header image comes from. You’re welcome.

August will see the game’s next main story chapter piece come online on August 2nd, along with several mini-episodes, all focused on Manon’s return and the battle on Leciel. As one might expect, there aren’t many hints offered here, but followers of the MMO’s narrative should be ready for what’s next.

Another large feature for the patch is the addition of alliance spaces, which will allow guilds of four players or more to create their own space separate from their personal creative spaces housing. Other housing features are also on deck, including new build parts, a new Aelio theme for the housing island instances, and build parts from the original PSO2 that can be purchased with Star Gems.



Speaking of Leciel, August’s update will also add Leciel exploration, an instance for up to eight players that tasks them with gathering buffs and defeating new boss monsters within a limited period of time, all within a randomly generated map. The content is explained as slightly harder than regular quests, but even if players fail, they’ll get rewards based on how much damage is dealt. On the subject of rewards, nine-star Verschmelz weaponry and eight-star Octo armor is being added, both of which can be bought with a Growthment item that drops from Leciel exploration.

There will also be new limited-time quests to take on in the form of the four-person Blazing Battle and 24-person Ruins Interception. As for the collab mentioned earlier, that not only has cosmetics based on the anime but also has classic Sega consoles that can be used in player housing, just in case you feel like a bit of nostalgia.