Black Desert KR shares plans for hunting ground PvP adjustments designed to ease ‘one-sided suffering’

While there is plenty of instanced PvP to be had in Black Desert nowadays, there’s also open world PvP in the game as well, especially in the hunting grounds, where guilds are apparently using war declarations that make fights one-sided. It’s an issue that executive producer Kim Jae-hee has noticed, and it’s something that he plans on stopping.

In a letter to Korean players run through Google Translate, Kim details upcoming plans including a system that will require two guilds to agree upon a war declaration (instead of one guild simply using the system to attack others) and the karma system being account-bound instead of character-specific.



Kim’s reasoning is that despite updates made to hunting grounds PvP systems, instances of this kind of behavior have since doubled, and new adventurers are being driven away by the activity. “It seems that one-sided suffering to others just for the sake of someone’s fun can be said to be ‘harassing,'” reads part of the machine translated post. “We would like to express our apologies to all the adventurers who had to go through uncomfortable and painful situations because we made a decision too late. […] We sincerely apologize for taking so long to make this decision.”

In addition to these planned updates, the letter also confirms timing changes to access the PvE-centric Marni’s Secret Room hunting zone, as well as a lowered transfer time to move between servers from 10 minutes to five minutes.

Obviously this letter is aimed at Korean players, so there’s no timetable for when these tweaks may come to our side of the globe. Still, it is something to ponder, discuss, debate, or look forward to, depending on your point of view.