Obituary: Beloved Pantheon Rise of the Fallen customer service rep passes away after a vehicle accident

The death of any game development team member is always a sad thing to report no matter their title. It’s that framing that Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen developer Visionary Realms used when it announced that Jason “Medawky” Bolton, a well-known customer service representative for the developing MMORPG, passed away over the weekend. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Bolton was critically injured in a car accident last week, when he was put on life support and declared brain dead a few days after he was hospitalized. A statement from his wife called attention to Bolton’s drive to help people by signing up as an organ and tissue donor, which could save and improve multiple lives. “If you know Jason, you know that this gift to others is exactly in line with who he is and the generosity he has always shown others,” his wife wrote.

Visionary Realms further highlighted Bolton’s eagerness to help others, noting his efforts to directly assist players who were about to quit out of frustration and sharing a video of how he performed his duties in-game. “Jason made you feel at home, wherever you were,” the studio says. “Our home is a little smaller now without our Emotional Support Ogre, but it is filled with wonderful memories he made for us. He will be sorely missed but will always be remembered.”

Our deepest sympathies go out to Bolton’s family, friends, work colleagues, and any players whose lives were touched by his efforts.

