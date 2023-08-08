Mortal Online 2 shuffles its third territory control public test to today – here are the patch notes

If you were among those players of Mortal Online 2 who were waiting for the sandbox MMORPG’s third and final territory control PTR build to go live yesterday, then you already know that didn’t happen; it was shuffled to today, August 8th, instead because of some “necessary fixes” that needed to happen. But that was yesterday, this is today, and there are patch notes now.

This test build makes a wide assortment of siege-centric changes in terms of building placement updates, the addition of supply towers, and server optimizations to handle more players in one place, on top of more general game updates that adjust damage or cast times for multiple spells, the removal of keep costs to guild treasury upkeep, and an assortment of various fixes.

In addition to the overall siege and territory mechanics testing, this third PTR will try to organize a large-scale siege battle hosted by Star Vault. This siege is expected to run sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. EDT. This is the final public testing round before all of these features hit the game proper, so those who are looking to help out should get prepared.