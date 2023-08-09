Black Desert Mobile releases the Wizard as console adds Imoogi serpent boss

Black Desert’s console and mobile versions are rolling out big updates today. For starters, the mobile edition has welcomed the Wizard, who “bombards his enemies with deadly elemental powers, making him most effective in large-scale battles.” Pew pew lightning storms, in other words. Pearl Abyss is running multiple events to help players level him up through the beginning of September.

Meanwhile, on the console side, PA has released a new serpent boss from Korean folklore into the still-new Land of the Morning Light expansion. Think of Imoogi as a capstone boss that requires endgamers to have navigated all the other expansion content first.

“Players can challenge Imoogi after successfully completing all preceding tales in Land of the Morning Light,” the studio says. “Imoogi requires a different strategy to defeat as the serpent delivers wide area-of-effect attacks. Players must avoid Imoogi’s attacks and focus on destroying an altar in the center of the arena.”

Source: Press release