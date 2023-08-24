Palia announces its first big open beta event, Maji Market, starting next week

Palia’s open beta is about to get its first month-long event in the form of the Maji Market, Singularity 6 announced today.

“From August 29 to September 26, all Palians are invited to visit the lively night market at the Kilima Village Fairgrounds, where they can gather with friends to experience a variety of festive activities,” the studio says. The rollout includes a new “mini-area” with new quests and rewards.

“Night markets play an important role in the world of Palia and activities will remain varied throughout Singularity 6’s ever-evolving world. For Maji Market specifically, players will be able to enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of the event with a uniquely designed mini-area within Kilima Village as new quests, prizes and items become available. In addition, Palians will be able to enjoy the sense of community as they grab sweet and savory foods, listen to music, snap photos and watch fireworks shows together.”

To note, while the market will be visible to all starting on August 29th, the festival is live only from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. in-game (Palia time, not tracked to real-world time). That’s “evening” plus “night” in the game’s parlance. If you miss out on the events, though, not to worry; S6 says “[e]verything you can get from Maji Market will be available sometime in the future.”