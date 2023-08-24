MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: TrinityS, Once Human, Wild Country, Second Wave, Cyborg Immortal

Welcome back to another quick trip through news and announcement for some MMOs and other multiplayer titles you’ve probably never heard of!

TrinityS – This MMO-inspired co-op RPG first hit our radar last year when it entered early access on PC, and now, it’s heading to PS4 and PS5 starting October 20th. “All the boss battles, none of the MMO-style grinding!” the press release promises.

Once Human – NetEase’s multiplayer “new weird open-world survival game” dropped a new trailer in time for Gamescom this week, heralding the PC launch coming next year – that’s Q4 2024. Beta one is targeting this winter, however.

Wild Country – This one’s totally new to us; studio Lost Native calls it a “cosy and mischievous competitive strategy game.” Not an MMO, but a card battler with a single-player campaign and online PvP.

Second Wave – No, it’s not more pandemic – it’s MOBA shooter coming to PC, console, and mobile, on deck to launch later this year. Korean studio Challengers Games brought the slick anime game to Gamescom to show it off.

Cyborg Immortal – Finally, we come to a game SB Games is calling “a bullet hell MMO for mobile.” It’s cute and pixely, and it’s apparently already deep in playtesting.

