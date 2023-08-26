Torchlight Infinite previews its September 7 City of Aeterna update

Players of Torchlight Infinite already knew that the City of Aeterna update was coming on September 7th, but now they have a better idea of just what that update is bringing thanks to a season preview livestream that offered more specific detail.

As the title of the update suggests, most of what players will be doing is delving the ruins of the titular city as they undertake timed challenges, and rekindle candelabra to obtain Marks of Ruin that can be spent on various rewards. Among the items players can find are soul candles that can grant powerful affixes and be upgraded further. Along the way, players will be attacked by a new boss, with the encounter getting harder the more lost treasures are claimed, but with richer rewards for those who are victorious.

Another feature for the patch is a new trait for the character Gemma known as the Flame of Pleasure. This new trait allows Gemma to use Purgatory, a powerful skill that applies a fiery brand to her enemies while dealing massive damage, which can then be followed up with the Death by Fire skill. There is a cost associated with this trait however, specifically 980 Primocryst or 100 Hero Emblems.

Speaking of character things locked behind currency, the update brings the new hero Iris, who can summon spirit magi minions to fight at her side. These minions are unique in that they can level up with Iris, and they can also grow stronger with certain talents and equipment. However, players should know that this character is stuffed inside of the season’s battle pass.

The City of Aeterna update also promises to bring changes to the game’s characters, crafting, and the trade house, along with performance improvements and more opportunities for players to snag legendary gear.