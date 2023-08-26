TennoCon 2023: Warframe cross-save launches this year, mobile pre-orders are live

At TennoCon 2021, cross-platform play was first revealed for Warframe, though it was TennoCon 2022 that gave us the 2022 launch info. Cross-play arrived, and current players mix and mingle in hubs and can find their groups made up of any combination of folks on PC, Nintendo Switch, or console. But cross-save has been missing from the equation – until now.

Digital Extremes Creative Director Rebecca Ford announced tonight at TennoCon that Warframe cross-save will launch by the end of this year. Making sure it happens before Warframe’s mobile edition launches is important so that players on the go can make progress and then pick up where they left off when they get back home on their main machines. As she put it, “[It’s] so people like me can save to their phone and grind some levels while sitting in the zoo parking lot – you can go anywhere.”

And as for that mobile client, which was also announced in 2021, it is currently in beta, though not yet available to the masses at large. That said, attendees had the opportunity to experience the beta on iOS for themselves on the con floor. Starting today, interested players can also pre-order mobile for the iOS. Why pre-order a free game? For the exclusive reward promised by the app store, of course! No word currently on whether Android users will also get anything. Either way, you’ve got some time to get your pre-orders in: Mobile will launch in 2024.

