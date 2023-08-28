Blue Protocol interview addresses the western version’s combat, story, and content cadence

Blue Protocol is one of the many MMOPRGs that are represented at Gamescom 2023, particularly the Amazon Games-published western edition of the title. That has naturally drawn forth some media coverage of the game, including a Gamereactor interview video with franchise lead Mike Zadorojny (yes, that Mike Z) about the global release in general.

Much of the interview doesn’t drill down too deeply, but Zadorojny does make a couple of noteworthy points along the way. One of the first things he talks about is the central pillars of cooperative gameplay, classes that have the ability to take up any holy trinity role based on the skills players select, and its action combat model that rewards skillful players. He also roughly talks about the three story chapters of the game, as well as the approachable and inviting aesthetic of the world, calling it an “easier game to step into” when compared to other titles in Amazon Games’ catalogue.

Finally, Zadorojny offers a rough estimate on how much parity will be between the Japanese version of BP and the western version in terms of content updates, with the goal of having them arrive as close as possible – within a couple of months at most – though he does point out that there are matters that are out of his control in terms of all of the moving parts associated.