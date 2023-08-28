Sky: Children of the Light sets Guinness World Record for largest virtual concert

Sky: Children of the Light might not be an MMO you’re even aware exists, partially because it has yet to come to the PC. But the social game may be growing in recognition thanks to the fact that it just set a Guinness world record at Gamescom this month.

Studio Thatgamecompany announced via press release that it now holds the record for “Most Users in a Concert-themed Virtual World.” This is thanks to 10,061 players logging in together during Gamescom to attend the same online stadium where singer Aurora was performing.

“In total, across all the servers there were over 1.25 million (!) of you, sharing music, games, and Sky memories with thousands of others,” the studio said.

Sky: Children of the Light first came onto the scene in 2019 and has racked up 260 million downloads since on mobile, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It will be launching on PC by the end of 2023.

Source: Press release