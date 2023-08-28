Darth Malgus and Tulak Hord are the next Star Wars The Old Republic servers to move to the cloud

The gradual migration of Star Wars: The Old Republic servers from regular tech to similarly regular tech with a fancier label (and ideally better performance) continues. Readers will remember that Leviathan was the first server to make the switch; now it’s time for the Darth Malgus and Tulak Hord servers to transform into puffy clouds.

This transition will begin on Wednesday, August 30th, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, with a downtime of roughly six hours for the affected servers, while every other server will temporarily go down for about an hour. The announcement thread linked above will post updates as they happen, then will open up to player replies in order to gather feedback and provide reports. Those who are experiencing harder issues such as login problems are being asked to contact support.

On the subject of the earlier Leviathan move, many players are reporting on Reddit that their experience doesn’t appear to have improved one way or the other after the change, so while the immediate impact doesn’t seem to be particularly strong, one may argue that it could most certainly be worse.

We will be taking down the Darth Malgus & Tulak Hord servers to begin their migration over to the cloud on August 30th at 7am CT/12pm UTC. Expected downtime is 6 hours. All other servers will be down for approximately 1 hour then brought back online. https://t.co/ryJIrE9z8J — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) August 25, 2023