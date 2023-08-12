Star Wars The Old Republic begins its move to the cloud August 15, previews update 7.3.1 features

Back in March, Star Wars: The Old Republic announced its plans to make the switch to cloud server tech with the aim of modernizing the MMORPG, improving the player experience, and optimizing the tech the team uses for the game. After the opening of a test server in the Asia-Pacific region in April, the studio has now dated the beginning of full migration to the cloud for August 15th.

In order to limit the disruption that this migration will take, the only server that will be moved at this time will be Leviathan. The maintenance is going to require other servers to temporarily go dark, but they should be back up immediately, while Leviathan is estimated to be offline for six hours. Future server shifts will be done in batches and will follow a similar process. All of the related maintenance will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

In other SWTOR news, there’s a brief look at some of the marquee features coming in Game Update 7.3.1, which include the start of Galactic Season 5 with updates to reward earnings and new companion-focused objectives, along with several UI improvements such as an easier way to use the game’s quick travel feature. More details about the update will be shared soon, while the update itself is tentatively scheduled for late August or early September.