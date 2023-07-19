Sky Children of the Light opens its Steam page, prepares for public PC testing with a world record concurrency attempt

The smaller scale multiplayer game Sky: Children of the Light is definitely trying its level best to balloon into MMO size. Developer thatgamecompany is looking to highlight its arrival to PC and its MMO-sized player hub with an attempt for the world record of most concurrent players on screen during this year’s Gamescom on Friday, August 25th.

Details on how this will play out aren’t provided, but a press release invites players in-person and around the world to “come together via proprietary technology and break online game boundaries.” The attempt is likely related to on-site PC playtest booths at Gamescom and plans for a virtual play test that will be detailed soon™.

In other news, Sky has started its fourth anniversary celebration with a dance party and cosmetic rewards; launched its Season of Moments update that adds a new location, new camera features, new spirits, and a new shoe cosmetics category; and recently opened its Steam page alongside a wishlist extravaganza event that promises goodies for hitting wishlist milestones.

