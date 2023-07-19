PlanetSide 2 adds new implants and construction targeting lasers, heralds double XP weekend

Summer events are reinforced in Daybreak’s PlanetSide 2 today with the launch of the July 19th PC update. The release reiterates the ongoing Tides of Summer event, which includes the Operation Tidebreaker challenges – and now also a double experience event coming up this weekend.

The patch also adds six new implants. “These implants are available from Basic Implant Packs, Deluxe Implant Packs, ISO-4 Recycler, and the Implant Crafting interface,” Daybreak says. “Improvements were made for everything from balancing to names. And while the release may not be perfect, some potentially meta-breaking mistakes were avoided with the invaluable help of our community.”

Finally, Daybreak has tweaked construction and added new construction targeting lasers (while retiring a range of targeting darts).

“The new targeting system allows for more counter-play when painting a target as the player must remain exposed for the duration of the acquisition time and is no longer able to “lob” targeting darts from relative safety (or cloak and run to safety while the dart is still in the air).”

