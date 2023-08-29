Black Desert Mobile gets Land of the Morning Light in September, opens season characters today

The Heidel Ball presentation for Black Desert Mobile had some big reveals for fans of the mobile MMO over the weekend, as Tuesday, September 26th, will introduce the Land of the Morning Light expansion and many of the features that have been playable on the PC and console versions for some time now.

Just like players on the other platforms, new and returning mobile players will get the opportunity to start in the Land of the Morning Light from the very beginning of the game, all while experiencing a landscape and enemies inspired by Korean locations and myth. On top of the new area, the game will introduce the Choryeong class, otherwise known as the awakened Woosa.



Players can get a rundown of several locations, bosses, and friendly NPCs in a preview post, check out the new areas and Choryeong in action in the videos below, and take part in a registration drive that offers free in-game goodies between now and September 26th.

In the meantime, players have an update to look forward to on September 12th that simplifies several quests, lowers entry requirements for entering Hadum and Chaos regions, improves the boss rush feature, and adds a feature that lets alternate characters share contribution points gained from gear or levels.

As for this week’s patch, that introduces the ability for players to create a seasonal character, with access to tuvala gear and a series of season pass quests to complete. Clearing a season will net characters various rewards, including a decoration that grants 100 CP.

