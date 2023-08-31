Over 3,000 EVE Online players assembled for an impromptu battle at 4-ABS8

This week brought some fresh fun for people who enjoy hearing about EVE Online scrums from the sidelines (and ideally for those players participating in said scrums): Several alliances locked horns at 4-ABS8 late last night, which drew in over 3,000 capsuleers into the battle over a player-held infrastructure hub.

The fight erupted during a late EU evening between members of the PandaFam and Imperium coalitions, which pulled in several dreadnoughts and about 1,700 members per side in what is certainly one of the most evenly matched battles in terms of raw player numbers. Ultimately, the PandaFam attackers won out in terms of objective completion and ISK losses.

According to the play-by-play provided by Redditor alphaempire, the match that started this whole fire was nothing more than pure boredom, as both sides were reportedly minding their own business before the hub came under fire. And while this fight certainly isn’t going to be one for the record books, it’s another noteworthy mark for the player brawls that can erupt.



In the midst of a 3,000-man battle, it's hard to think about anything other than strategy and what to shoot next. Luckily, @CCP_Zelus was there to capture this jaw-dropping footage from last night's fight in 4-ABS8 Can you spot yourself?#Tweetfleet #EVEOnline pic.twitter.com/XPqtvWQ4Qw — EVE Online (@EveOnline) August 30, 2023