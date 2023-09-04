World of Warcraft sees its WoW Token soar to record heights

World of Warcraft has set a new record, but it’s not one that most players will find themselves excited over. The WoW token — the RMT item that allows for a transfer of money, gold, and game time — spiked to new heights in both the European and North American markets.

Wowhead flagged the disturbing news that over the past month both regions saw record-breaking numbers. North America went as high as 330,991 just a few days ago, while Europe shot to 436,068 on August 21st. This makes it higher than the token was even during the massive Warlords of Draenor mission table inflation crisis.

Players are speculating that it’s not an abnormal spike for this period during an expansion’s life cycle combined with the Blizzard end-of-summer sale, as players return and actually use their gold in-game (I know) as they level crafts and gear up.