Rumor: RuneScape studio Jagex might be up for sale again, the fourth time in less than a decade

The uproar over RuneScape’s new monetization mess has a new angle today as apparently the future of UK-based Jagex is up in the air.

According to the Financial Times’ sources, the Carlyle Group is considering selling off Jagex to the tune of a possible £1B – that’s about $1.2B US. It’s apparently hired “advisers” to explore the sale, which is unlikely to fully manifest before the middle of next year.

We’ve covered Jagex’s many buyouts – and the lawsuits over those buyouts – extensively over the years as it’s become one of the weirder game studios in our genre, having been traded back and forth repeatedly between international corporations that obfuscated and denied and disputed the sales, spawning everything from a RICO lawsuit to a bribery-related death sentence for one executive in China. I told you it was weird.

Historically, Jagex denies sale reports for months until it finally confirms them long after they’re established fact, so don’t expect to hear more for a while unless more leaks are sprung.