2-D ‘MORPG’ ASTRA Knights of Veda shows off six minutes of gameplay footage in new video

The beginning of August saw another multiplayer game cross our radar in the form of ASTRA: Knights of Veda, which publisher HYBE and studio FLINT call a 2-D “MORPG” that promises to marry tactical thinking with beat-em-up action in its combat. But just what does that look like, exactly? Well, see for yourself in this new video.

The trailer showcases a wide assortment of the characters that players can control wielding a variety of weapons and powers in combat, from light-infused claymores to anime-sized hammers. All of the attacks are noted as having elemental affinities that players will need to use in order to exploit weaknesses in enemies.

ASTRA was among the titles on the show floor of this year’s Gamescom, where it was reportedly well-received by players who stopped by. The game itself is still aiming at a release on PC and mobile devices sometime at the end of this year, but interested gamers can see just what a “modern reinterpretation of the unique art style of medieval painting and the nostalgic joy of classic beat-em-up games” looks like in the footage below.

