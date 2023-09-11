Embers Adrift shows off gameplay from its new Blightroot Grove ember vein

With a free-to-play option and plenty of quality-of-life and content patches since last year’s launch, Embers Adrift might be worth a second chance for those who dismissed it earlier. The late August update impacted all areas of the game with the addition of the hunting log (including related buffs) and improved combat feels.

But it’s the new Blightroot Grove ember vein that was the focus of last week’s livestream. The Embers Adrift team partnered up with YouTubers to explore this challenging piece of content. You can check out the full stream below, but if you want to jump right to Blightroot Grove, it’s at 36:45: