Jagex-pubbed RuneScape-inspired Melvor Idle releases Atlas of Discovery expansion

Last year, we covered the unexpected rise of Melvor Idle, a solo indie idle game based heavily on RuneScape and ultimately published by Jagex itself as of last fall, right around the launch of its first expansion. Now, it’s getting another one: a $4.99 Steam-and-mobile entry called Atlas of Discovery.

“This latest DLC adds two new skills, a brand-new game mode: Ancient Relics, and dozens of new additions that bring even more depth to the idle RPG,” Jagex and studio Games by Malcs write. “Atlas of Discovery allows players to explore the enormous world of Melvor and unveil new areas of the World Map for the first time with the brand-new Cartography skill. And for those who want to dig deeper into the world’s murky past, the new Archaeology skill allows players to discover powerful new Artefacts lurking just below the surface.

“Players can also hone their combat skills in new Combat Areas, Slayer Areas and Dungeons, with over 45 dangerous new monsters to fight and hundreds of new items to discover. Players will master new combat techniques, such as Unholy Prayers and the powerful Barrier mechanic, and take advantage of new equipment slots and gear tiers. There are even adorable new pets to bring along on your idle adventure.”

Jagex and Malcs characterize the game as a “RuneScape-inspired idle experience that takes the core of what makes the long-running MMO so appealing, and strips it down to its purest form.” With a little less uproar over battlepasses, we’d say.

The latest Necromancy updates + an exciting new expansion to @MelvorIdle have arrived this week 👀 Details👉 https://t.co/OOE9HLGf84 pic.twitter.com/0p41Vx6K5Q — RuneScape (@RuneScape) September 11, 2023