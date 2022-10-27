Jagex-published RuneScape spinoff Melvor Idle releases its Throne of the Herald expansion

Do you remember Melvor Idle? It’s a solo-built idle game that openly drew inspiration from RuneScape and boils down the leveling up of the MMORPG’s various skills into its most concentrated and simplest form. The game was first highlighted by us last January and then landed a publishing deal with Jagex itself last October, effectively making the fan project an official spinoff game.

Fast-forward to this month and the game has come a long way, including a full release and now a full-blown expansion called Throne of the Herald. This expansion brings new skill level caps, over 500 unique items, and the promise of an immersive journey as players move through new combat content like seven new dungeons, eight new Slayer areas, and over 55 monsters to fight, while future updates include improving township flaws, reworking astrology, and applying better localization.

Readers will recall that Melvor Idle has been getting plenty of rave reviews from players, and both the fully launched game and its new expansion appear to be continuing that trend, with both sitting on a “Very Positive” user review score. If you happen to be a fan of RuneScape and idle games, this release and its brand-new expansion both appear to be ticking a lot of boxes.