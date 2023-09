DC Universe Online celebrates ‘Batman Day’ with t-shirts and lockboxes

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na – BATMAN DAY! As everything in geek culture must have its own official holiday, so too does our favorite rodent detective. Since 2014, DC has been running a “Batman Day” in September to promote the Dark Knight, and you better believe that DC Universe Online is getting in on that fun.

“Batman Day is here again, a time where (almost) all of Gotham City shows their support and thanks to their Caped Crusader. Start your celebrations with free gifts,” Daybreak said. From now through October 4th, players can log into the game to claim a t-shirt and four Batman-themed comic book posters (with members getting a second t-shirt).

DCUO also is rolling out a Batman Eternal Time Capsule — a lockbox — with a number of emotes, auras, gears, jacket emblems, and even an adorable doll.