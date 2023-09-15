Zenith begins testing Ascension patch and revamped starter experience

VR MMORPG Zenith is looking ahead to its next big update: It’s called Ascension, and though it has no launch window just yet, the first scraps are available for testing on the alpha test server right now.

Most notably, the patch is expected to retool the game’s newbie experience with a “revamped introductory experience that’s much shorter and highlights important basics like gliding, grappling hook and basic combat.”

There’s also a rebalance of godstones, new lategame crafting stations, and a new raid boss: “Barely escaping death, Sae Jiko, leader of the Skyland Exiled forces, mounts her final defense against the Zenithean Agents inside the Essotech Citadel. The hopes and dreams of The Exiled rest on her shoulders, but the ambition of The Last City knows no bounds. Rise to the occasion, defeat the Ascended Sae Jiko!”

In case you’re wondering (and I always am), there’s been no news on the desktop PC client that was originally promised during the game’s Kickstarter; the game’s Discord bot was recently updated to declare that “Desktop PC will be coming in the future, date TBD,” which is nothing new.