Lord of the Rings Online previews its upcoming Outer Gondor region

Lord of the Rings Online continued to show off the landscape coming with this fall’s Corsairs of Umbar expansion. In this week’s developer tour, Matt Elliot took players through Outer Gondor, which is a new post-war landscape region. This will be the second of four zones being added in the expansion.

According to the LOTRO public events schedule page, November 1st is looking like a possible expansion release date, as the studio is scheduling a significant legendary item and virtue cap increase for that morning. This hasn’t been confirmed by the studio, however, nor have any pre-orders gone up for Corsairs of Umbar.

