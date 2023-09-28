Wayfinder teases Grendel and the Call of the Void live event in weekly rundown

Wayfinder has got another preview of Grendel queued up for you to enjoy in the wake of the Tokyo Game Show, and it seems to imply that he may or may not be very good at the things he does, which are not particularly nice things. Bub. It’s a nice animated preview of the game’s next playable character, joking aside, and it serves as a good kickoff for the game’s new weekly roundup highlighting everything going on now and in the near future.

The near future category also includes the upcoming Call of the Void, which will be the game’s first live event and will offer up some nice new content for players to enjoy with new quests, new enemies, and a new weapon to earn. That’s slated for early October, and more improvements to inventory are planned for the near future as well. Check out the full recap to keep up to date with what the game has been up to, or check out the Grendel teaser from TGS just below.