Stardew Valley’s patch 1.6 will include new festivals, new late-game content, and 8-person multiplayer

Seven years on from launch, Stardew Valley remains the game that keeps on farming, and every time we think we were supposed to have gotten the last patch, another one comes out. Developer ConcernedApe has posted a new preview of what’s coming in patch 1.6 on Twitter the other day, and it seems pretty substantial, including two new major festivals, two new minor festivals, and new late-game content that capitalizes on all of the various skills in the game. Could it be that you finally have a reason not to just farm Ancient Fruit forever? Probably not, but maybe?

Also fun for those us who like our multiplayer games (that is to say, our wheelhouse) is that while the game is not getting truly massive, it will be bigger in multiplayer with support for up to eight players at a time on PC. There’s a lot to look forward to, in other words, and reason to be excited for yet another upgrade to the game coming at some point. There’s still no release date, but hey, it’s enough to be excited about.

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023