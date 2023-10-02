Fae Farm launches cross-promos with fast food and grocery chains, heralds strong initial sales

Any game is happy to herald that it’s doing big things, but how many of those games are eager to announce partnerships with Dippin Dots or Kroger? Only one that we can confirm: the cozy multiplayer RPG Fae Farm, which announced its ambitions to “hit major mainstream audiences through key retail partnerships” in its latest press release and associated promotional post.

Those partnerships include a reference on Arby’s Twitter account, new names for several Dippin Dots ice cream flavors, Steam codes being offered through Kroger grocery stores’ rewards program, and a Fae Farm-related Jumbleberry Magic tea flavor from Sunlight Tea Studio set to premiere on October 18th.

Of course, the press release wasn’t only about promotions with almost any brand possible; it also lauded the RPG’s strong initial sales, including hitting the #1 best-seller in its first two weeks on Nintendo’s eShop. It also showed off a trailer full of critical accolades. Incidentally, we thought pretty highly of Fae Farm as well, though we feel it’s now important to point out that opinion was reached without the clearly influential benefit of a beef ‘n cheddar sandwich.