Albion Online teases the tracking mechanics and new potions arriving with this month’s Wild Blood update

With just 10 days to go before Albion Online’s shapeshifter-centric Wild Blood update releases to players, Sandbox Interactive is busy highlighting a few of the smaller features that’ll land with the patch. Specifically, the latest dev video focuses on tracking and potions.

Tracking is essentially just what it sounds like: a tool-and-skill system that allows players to reveal tracks for rare creatures out in the world and then eventually trace the critter and kill it for fame and loot. There are two types, one for small groups and one for fuller parties, and the mechanic works only in the Outlands and open-PvP “red” zones. SBI considers it an “economic activity […] built to bring more players back into the open world.”

The new potions, on the other hand, are made from components looted through the tracking system.

“When Wild Blood launches, there will be an increased amount of tracks and creatures to allow players to hone their skills,” the studio notes. “But to keep the new items rare, the additional creatures will drop Silver and loot instead. After a time, these additional creatures will be removed, and those which remain will drop only the new items.”