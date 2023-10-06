Destiny 2 outlines upcoming changes to exotic focusing costs, weapons, and armor

This week’s Destiny 2 newsletter is mostly for the PvPers again, as the vast majority of its digital ink is spent on mid-season updates to weapons, armor, and perks scheduled for Tuesday, October 17th.

In summary, players can expect targeted nerfs for the Antaeus Wards and Young Ahamkara’s Spine exotic armors, stability bonus nerfs for SMGs, slight tweaks to various types of auto rifles, some specific tuning for standard and aggressive pulse rifles, better aerial control for sniper rifles and shotguns, and a nerfing for fusion rifles. Finally, the Perfect Float perk will get longer duration and the Kickstart perk will see a lowered damage bonus.

Another major portion of the newsletter is related to the costs associated with exotic focusing, which lets players unlock the exotic items they want. Much of this segment explains the rationale for the changes, which boil down to striking the right balance between rewarding regular players and casual players, then the post caps off by confirming lowered costs for Tier 1 and Tier 2 focusing. These tweaks are also scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, October 17th.