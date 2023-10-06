Final Fantasy XI tweaks monster locations and Ambuscade enemies in October

The monthly updates for Final Fantasy XI have definitely been smaller during the back half of the year, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve stopped coming by any means. October’s version update is due to arrive on October 10th, and it brings a new set of Ambuscade opponents to the game with Trolls and Dverger. The latter will summon tomes to enhance their abilities, so players will need to deal with the tomes quickly in order to take down their foes and earn the monthly rewards for doing so.

Players will also need to change location to hunt down Khimaira in the Caedarva Mire; between the notorious monster in question and the Locus Imp also spawning in the area, it was getting a bit too busy. So Khimaira has moved to another region to avoid overcrowding the spot. Check out the full rundown ahead of the actual patch next week; it’s a bit less than had been happening through the Voracious Resurgence, but it’s clear that there’s still plenty of life left in Vana’diel.