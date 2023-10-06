Profane discusses changes to its closed test build, confirms a playable demo for the Brazil Game Show

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The FFA PvP sandbox Profane continues adjusting itself based on feedback, particularly suggestions from players harvested during a recent community playtest. Developer Instane Studio promised to focus improving interface usability, the MMO’s backend systems, overall gameplay, and the game world, all of which went out to the test build last week.

Speaking of offering builds to players, Profane also confirmed that it would be playable at this year’s Brazil Game Show between October 11th and 15th. Insane calls this playable version a “unique opportunity” to both get the game in front of a larger audience and to see how players react to it in real time.

While it’s hardly what could be classed as an open test, it’s at least something of a step forward for the game. For those who can’t be in Sao Paolo, Brazil, for the show, there’s a new gameplay video embedded in the MMO’s latest tweet below.

source: Twitter (1, 2)
Advertisement
Previous articleFinal Fantasy XI tweaks monster locations and Ambuscade enemies in October
Next articleBetawatch: Warcraft Rumble is set to launch as BlizzCon kicks off

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments