EVE Online’s Crimson Harvest Halloween event brings murderous good times to New Eden

What does Halloween in space look like? For players of EVE Online, it looks like the annual Crimson Harvest event, which has come back to the stars of New Eden between now and November 6th.

Players interested in joining the spooky spaceship shenanigans will simply have to side with either the Blood Raider Covenant or the Order of Tetrimon, then take up hacking or combat missions all across different sectors of the game’s universe. Players will naturally get more rewards for harder content, while community ship fitting builds will be on offer to facilitate blowing things up. And since this is EVE we’re talking about, there’s more incentive to blow other players up thanks to a roughly 90% boost to PvP loot drops.

In other EVE news, while we haven’t even gotten to 2025 yet, the Fanfest event for that year has already gotten a date and venue locked down. Fans can mark May 1st through 3rd, 2025, on their calendars and prepare themselves to visit Iceland’s Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre. Speaking of Fanfest, make sure to check out our coverage of this year’s event below if you happened to have missed it.



