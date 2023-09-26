Massively OP Podcast Episode 438: EverQuest what’s next?

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about EverQuest 3’s existence, LOTRO’s canceled remaster, EVE Fanfest, WoW Classic’s dungeon finder, Pantheon’s new art style, and Marvel Heroes’ rogue server rumors.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, LOTRO, GW2, Glitch
- News: EG7 says EverQuest 3 is coming, LOTRO remaster is dead in the water
- News: EVE Fanfest reveals Havoc expansion and EVE Vanguard FPS
- News: WoW Classic finally puts in the dungeon finder
- News: What do we think of Pantheon’s new art style?
- News: Marvel Heroes rogue servers could be coming
- Outro
