VR MMO Zenith revamps its skill tree to be more visual and impactful

It’s out with the old talent system and in with a completely revamped design over at Zenith. The virtual reality MMORPG unveiled its full plan to toss out the current list of talents and replace it with a number of branching nodes that offer decisions and upgrades.

In a recent blog post, the team shares how this system will function when it eventually arrives in the game. The big advantages to this new design is that players can visualize their progress, make crucial picks at certain junctions, and slot augments for increased potency.

“Our aim with this update is to ensure your progression journey is clear, immersive, and most importantly, tailored to your choices,” said Zenith’s devs. “We understand change can be daunting and updating such an integral system is a big undertaking that we’re expecting to require a lot of iteration, so during this revamp, we are committed to collaborating closely with you, our community, by conducting closed testing and gathering your valuable feedback during our usual alpha and beta releases.”