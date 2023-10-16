Lord of the Rings Online previews two Corsairs of Umbar zones

With the expansion coming in November, a new Extra Life campaign, and the Harvestmath festival keeping things spicy, Lord of the Rings Online has a lot of moving parts right now. And in fact, those looking forward to the Corsairs of Umbar expansion may wish to slightly spoil themselves by partaking of two new zone preview tours that SSG posted this past week.

Speaking to the general curiosity about the real-world inspiration for these zones, Matt “Scenario” Eliott said , “There’s no single location serving as inspiration but rather an assortment of locations. We researched and pulled inspiration from numerous coastal Mediterranean regions to come up with the look and feel of Umbar.”