Ship of Heroes’ digital storefront leaks the MMORPG’s box price and subscription fee

It looks as if Ship of Heroes is taking some of its first steps towards going on wider sale, as the MMO’s official site has what looks to be a temporary store page online that features a box price for the game, confirms its subscription fee, and suggests the creation of several multi-month sub bundles.

At base, SOH will have a box price of $50 and a monthly subscription fee of $15, though the store page does have a 25% “early bird” discount shown. Other bundles offer three, six, 12, and 24 months of subscription time in their prices, with the 24-month bundle offering what looks like a permanent discount to its $264 price down to $198. Each store offering lauds the business model as one that grants ” no ‘freemium,’ no premium content or gear, no add on, no special pack, no loot boxes, no [pay] to win.”

While the storefront in question isn’t directly available without navigating directly to its associated URL (as opposed to a big shiny “buy” button), it does line up with Heroic Games’ aspirations to launch the title this year. The MMO had a Steam Next Fest demo on offer this past week, which we took a look at in our own livestream.

source: official site , thanks to Lunar for the tip!