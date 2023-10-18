Evercore Heroes dev continues internal work on Project R revamp, now in the ‘awkward transition phase’

The shrinking of the PvE-focused MOBA/MMO Evercore Heroes continues. Readers will recall that the original game’s paid closed beta didn’t draw enough buyers to the point that the game laid off staffers, ended updates in August, and then shut down the beta version’s NA server, all while developer Vela Games refocused on a revamp codenamed Project R.

That brings us to the studio’s latest status update, which is once again full of promises of continued work on Project R and bringing players into the development fold more closely. On the first point, Vela says it has a new version of the game already functioning as it works through “the awkward transition phase, where some new features are half-way done, and some features we are removing are still there.”

As for the second point, Vela is opening itself up to focused player feedback through weekly questions posted to Discord. Every Monday, the devs will post a question about gameplay or a gameplay feature that it’s considering and requires player input. After a few weeks of these discussions, the studio will put out a new dev blog about its thoughts on the discussion and highlight raised points. “We really want this to be a dialogue, not just a one way interaction,” says Vela. “Through this process, you’ll be actively helping inform the debate around Project R!”