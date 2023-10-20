Multiplayer TCG Eternal Card Game launches new Battle Lines set

This past Wednesday, Dire Wolf Digital’s multiplayer TCG Eternal launched its latest set, Battle Lines. Battle Lines continues the storyline started in the previous set, Behemoths of Thera. Now revealed as the mad mage Severin, the Hermit has fully unleashed his beast army, and the peoples of Thera form desperate alliances to stand against him.

Including over 200 new cards, Battle Lines has an emphasis on three-faction cards and introduces a wealth of new keywords, including Recruit, Nomad, and Devour.

Eternal is also running two weeks of boosts, starting when the set launched, with daily quests, draft games, and Twitch drops gaining improved rewards.

Our own Not So Massively column took a look at Eternal this time last year, finding it a good option for TCG fans looking for a solo-friendly option.

Battle Lines is now live! Happy playing! pic.twitter.com/uSvbNBWAKs — Eternal Card Game (@EternalCardGame) October 18, 2023