Palia shares more starstone information and confirms plans to increase housing and decor

Palia players may be enjoying playing on EU servers, staring at pumpkins, or mourning the absolute walloping cooking got from the nerf bat, but soon they’ll have to find shiny new rocks and make more robust housing plots according to a preview post from developer Singularity Six.

The post opens with a further drilling down of starstones, which the studio mentioned in a previous preview blog: These stones are associated with a character’s “star path” – aka their in-game astrological sign – and imply different character traits. What any of this means for actually finding starstones isn’t exactly clear, but S6 does have a chart with the 10 different stones players will find, their associated star path, and their rarity. The post also reiterates the valuable nature of finding these stones, which should make mining a more lucrative trade with their inclusion.

Another major portion of the post confirms upcoming increases to housing and decor limits, allowing a total of 30 add-ons to player houses, the ability to place multiple main houses on a plot, and upwards of 3,000 decor items. These features are planned to arrive “in the next few weeks.”

The post also closes with a tease of a new creature, another tease of a new NPC, planned bug fixes, and additional features coming within the next three months such as facial hair, more found item quests, a new temple, the ability to change character appearances, and the onset of the winter season.