Throne and Liberty ditches gacha business model for subs and passes

Does even the mere mention of a gacha system in an online game make you break out in hives? Then breathe a sigh of relief at the news that NCsoft is rejecting its former plans to populate Throne and Liberty with this contentious business model.

Korean news site Money Today reports that recent closed beta tests convinced NCsoft to ditch gacha mechanics for its upcoming MMORPG. In the tests, western players responded far more positively to a seasonal pass that paid out in cosmetic rewards. Thus, the studio is going to pursue subscriptions and passes for a primary revenue stream.

NCsoft is planning to reveal much about the game during a November 2nd showcase as it gears up for a Korean release this year and a global launch under Amazon in 2024. It recently held a technical test in September that saw a whole lot of PvP conflict.