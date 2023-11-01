Star Wars: The Old Republic previews the updated Galactic Trade Network on the test server

For those of you who are used to the art of the deal on Star Wars: The Old Republic, you should be aware that patch 7.4 is altering the deal. Pray it does not alter it further. Wait, sorry, it’s not altering the deal but rather altering how you make the deal with upgrades to the Galactic Trade Network, and those changes are now available to play around with on the game’s test server. Depending on how you feel about those changes, you may pray that it is altered further.

The broad strokes of the GTN remains the same – you sell stuff, people buy it – but the actual list of changes is quite meaty and alters how fees are calculated, collected, and what the price is for posting items. The goal is to make the GTN easier to use, encourage selling things at a price that people will actually pay, and generally keep the economy humming along pleasantly. Check out the full rundown of the changes before trying it out on the test server; it’s a lot.