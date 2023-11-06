Palia confirms starstones, housing limit increases, and rummage piles for its November 7 patch

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The patch notes for the next update to the cozy multiplayer RPG Palia aren’t online yet, but Singularity Six is definitely getting players prepared for the next update with a summary tweet that confirms the next content drop’s feature set as well as its release date of Tuesday, November 7th.

Headlines for this incoming patch include the addition of starstones, increased limits for housing expansions and decor limits, more free character customizations as well as additional premium cosmetics, and the introduction of rummage piles that we assume will let Palians live their best trash panda lives.

More details will likely come soon, but for now players at least have a summary of what’s on deck. And speaking of summaries, S6 has put together a player-submitted screenshot gallery that’s just full of Halloween goodness. And pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins.

sources: Twitter, official site
