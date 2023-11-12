Lord of the Rings Online’s Corsairs of Umbar launched with a lot of bugs – but fewer rewards

Corsairs of Umbar is finally here for Lord of the Rings Online, and it’s not entirely smooth sailing for the MMO’s latest expansion. Standing Stone Games said that it’s disabled a few systems — including the Flame of Ancalamir and Umbar tasks — for fixes. The good news is that a patch is on the way for next week that should hopefully resolve these issues.

Another problem that’s popped up involves the huge crafting overhaul. “As part of the release of Corsairs of Umbar, errant costs on the new crafting tier remained at previously proposed levels. In the upcoming patch, we are adjusting the components necessary to craft the uncommon and rare gear for all output professions,” the studio said. “We advise you not to craft output recipes for any profession other than farmer until we implement this fix to avoid wasting your refined material.”

Players have assembled their own large list of observable bugs that cropped up with Update 38. These same watchdogs called out SSG on a noticeable reduction in gear and LOTRO Points rewards, with a mere 65 LP earnable for the entire expansion.