Throne and Liberty’s new trailer envisions an action-packed boss fight

You know what you need today? A nice injection of trailer hype, courtesy of NCsoft’s upcoming Throne and Liberty. While it’s not actual gameplay footage, the nearly three-minute CGI spot gives a good feel for the action combat of a team of players ganging up on a giant boss who most definitely is not Arthas’ brother Orthas, the Ditch King.

This trailer proceeds next month’s launch of the MMO in South Korea. Meanwhile as we wait for the western/global release of this long-anticipated entry into the Lineage franchise, we can take solace in the fact that the studio’s backed away from a gacha business model.