Old School RuneScape nears 200K concurrent players thanks to Trailblazer Reloaded

Despite its age, it looks as if Old School RuneScape is still capable of breaking records. The recent arrival of Leagues IV: Trailblazer Reloaded has drawn in what Jagex is calling a record-breaking number of players, with just over 190K concurrent players online this past Wednesday.

Of course, the number of players rushing into the MMORPG isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the mode’s launch caused the servers to buckle under the strain of so many login attempts, but the studio confirmed a successful fix for login issues and even had to spool up 18 additional event worlds and momentarily convert several F2P worlds into Trailblazer worlds to absorb all of the interest.

“Surreal to think that 10 years later we’re still breaking record numbers of members!” reads Jagex’s proud tweet. “Thanks to everyone for playing and enjoy the dopamine over the next few weeks.”

In the meantime, OSRS has been wrestling with other problems like alchemy spells not generating GP (which got fixed) and players taking advantage of a Treasure Seeker bug. The studio also confirmed the results of a player poll that will add tweaks to the rat-slaying weaponry rewards for the fight against Scurrius the Rat King.



