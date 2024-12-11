Snail Games’ survival MMO For the Stars kicks off a new dev video series

This past summer, we got a first look at Snail Games’ new multiplayer survivalbox, the AAA sci-fi sandbox For The Stars with its “ambitious persistent multiplayer universe” that, you know, usually designates an MMO. Now, Snail has released a brand-new dev vlog on the game detailing some of the systems that power this gameworld, from exploration and planet gen to customization (people and ships) and terraforming (or unforming, as the case may be).

“You’re going out to all these different planets, and they all have their own unique set of resources and hazards and opportunities for you to explore,” says lead designer Carlix Reneau. “Because of the specific subset of resources that you have access to, you can’t do everything all at once. It’s more about navigating the things that you can do to be resourceful and ingenious with your tools, using that to further your progress in the game [and] find new opportunities, new resources, [and] unlock whole new branches of the tech tree. That’s what the game is about.”

There’s still no announced window for this funky cross between a survival MMO and a 4X strategy game, but as we noted last time, Snail has already been working on the game for three years, so it’s not as far off as you might guess. The video is below.