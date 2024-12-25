Blade & Soul hosts a Silver Bells Christmas event, Lineage II hands out free holiday goodie boxes

Who’s ready for some more free Christmas presents in a couple of NCsoft MMORPGs? Did you raise your hand, there, little Timothy? Then you’re in luck because both Blade & Soul and Lineage II are handing out presents to their players as the holiday season rumbles across our genre like some all-consuming snow beast.

We’ll begin with B&S (yes, it’s still alive) and its Silver Bells event that’s online until January 21st, which offers up seasonal daily quests for players to complete in order to earn a silver bell chest full of materials and a seasonal currency to spend on thematic cosmetics. Players can also rake in northern lights items from dailies to upgrade their goodie bag for additional rewards. The MMORPG’s latest patch otherwise starts a new ranking season and a second event that pits players against an increasingly tough boss fight.

As for Lineage II, players of all three versions of the MMORPG can redeem a coupon code to snag themselves a free bundle of items that’s redeemable once per account until January 14th. While the code works for all three flavors of L2, the contents within the box are unique to each one. Rewards that are available in this freebie bundle include time-limited pets and various enhancement materials.