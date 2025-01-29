Conqueror’s Blade celebrates Lunar New Year with free gifts, a painting puzzle, and Onslaught mode

The Year of the Snake is being celebrated in the strategy MMO Conqueror’s Blade this week as the Spring Festival is online for players to enjoy between now and February 14th, bringing with it freebies and a returning mode to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The celebration is being marked with login goodies for players as well as the gathering of fragments of event puzzles to earn a new outfit, which are earned by playing in siege battles and the returning Onslaught solo roguelike mode. Players are also encouraged to gather red envelopes that rain from the sky at certain times and in certain locations to get various seasonal cosmetics. Additionally, players will be able to remove doctrines of any quality without any cost and can partake in specific battle modes without the cost of kit until February 2nd.

The New Year is also being marked with some new and returning cash shop cosmetic chests and improved drop rates for certain materials. Basically this new update is all about commemorating the Year of the Snake.

